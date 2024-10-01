S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $221,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,236,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 8,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at $715,205.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $516.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $502.79 and its 200 day moving average is $459.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.65 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $528.02.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.18.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

