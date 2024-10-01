IMS Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

IMS Capital Management cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.0% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $430.13 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.05 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $422.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.86.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $612.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.28.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

