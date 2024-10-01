New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth $3,628,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Progressive by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth $1,890,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total value of $466,421.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,383.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Progressive news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total value of $466,421.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,383.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $549,970.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,038.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,512 shares of company stock worth $33,912,874. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $253.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.56 and a 200 day moving average of $219.77. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $137.59 and a 12 month high of $260.46.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $367.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Progressive from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.18.

Read Our Latest Report on PGR

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.