Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.96-5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.49-5.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.52 billion. Paychex also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.960-5.050 EPS.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $134.19 on Tuesday. Paychex has a 1 year low of $106.27 and a 1 year high of $137.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Paychex from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on PAYX

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 14,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $1,807,281.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,005.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,714.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,232 shares in the company, valued at $9,793,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 14,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $1,807,281.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,005.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,636,085 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.