Sycomore Asset Management Purchases 781 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $593,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 51.1% in the second quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.6% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.7 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $618.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $236.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $607.53 and its 200 day moving average is $582.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total transaction of $2,221,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,397,760.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total transaction of $2,221,584.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,760.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $76,420,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TMO. Stephens started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $652.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

