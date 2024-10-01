4,086 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Bought by Scientech Research LLC

Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 1,576.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETSY. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Etsy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Etsy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.61.

Etsy Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $55.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.80. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.97. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.63 and a 12-month high of $89.58.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.87 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total transaction of $44,805.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,083.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $116,395 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Etsy

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.