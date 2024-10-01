Scientech Research LLC Invests $239,000 in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Viper Energy by 962.3% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy stock opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.73. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $49.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Viper Energy had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $216.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

