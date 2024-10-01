Scientech Research LLC Invests $239,000 in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Viper Energy by 962.3% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Viper Energy Price Performance
Viper Energy stock opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.73. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $49.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Viper Energy Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 44.12%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VNOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.
View Our Latest Report on VNOM
Viper Energy Profile
Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Viper Energy
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.