Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the first quarter worth about $631,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 528,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after acquiring an additional 50,474 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $623,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the first quarter worth $1,546,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,107,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,413,000 after purchasing an additional 152,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.50. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.06. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BFH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bread Financial from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Bread Financial from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.71.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

