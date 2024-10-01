1,820 Shares in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Bought by Scientech Research LLC

Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Commvault Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,531,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $561,081,000 after buying an additional 43,333 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 7.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,813,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,466,000 after acquiring an additional 126,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 58.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 825,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,704,000 after acquiring an additional 304,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 33.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 648,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,882,000 after purchasing an additional 162,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT opened at $153.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.94 and a 200 day moving average of $122.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 0.60. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.70 and a 12 month high of $157.13.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $224.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.54 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVLT. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $189,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,389.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $189,592.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,389.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $2,621,414.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,251,342.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

