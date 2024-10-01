1,584 Shares in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Acquired by Scientech Research LLC

Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $767,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA USD opened at $119.91 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $170.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.95.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

