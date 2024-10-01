Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $2.83 Million Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 322.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1,829.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,393,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,325 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,887,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RNR shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at $16,598,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at $16,598,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,338,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $1,060,400 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

NYSE:RNR opened at $272.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.38. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $188.24 and a 1-year high of $272.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.88 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 25.38%. Research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 39.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.45%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

