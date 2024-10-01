Scientech Research LLC Takes Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,328,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,940,000 after buying an additional 54,606 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $583,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LGI Homes by 27.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 86,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $118.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.00 and a 12 month high of $136.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.75.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.24. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $602.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of LGI Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

