Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires New Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.10% of LivaNova as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in LivaNova by 97.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LIVN. Baird R W upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

LIVN opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.57 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.35. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.05 million. Equities analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

