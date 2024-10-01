Scientech Research LLC Purchases Shares of 5,394 RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 61.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 460,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,080,000 after purchasing an additional 87,832 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,699,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $69.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.43 million, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.25.

RCI Hospitality Increases Dividend

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($1.27). RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $76.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.79 million. RCI Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RICK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

