Scientech Research LLC Purchases Shares of 10,853 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,853 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $23.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.06.

Read Our Latest Report on RF

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.