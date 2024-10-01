10,368 Shares in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Purchased by Scientech Research LLC

Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,368 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 11,390.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 8,355.0% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,691 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the second quarter worth $44,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 48,475.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $27.24. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 12.69%. Analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

