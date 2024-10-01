Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys Shares of 44,307 ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAN. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 33,623 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 5,109.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 927,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,001,000 after buying an additional 19,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.40.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $73.52 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.03 and a 52 week high of $80.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 75.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.32 and its 200-day moving average is $73.04.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

