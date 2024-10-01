Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,736 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 857.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:WTRG opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.05. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $41.78.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.76 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 28.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

