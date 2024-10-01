Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Raises Stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShawSpring Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,074,000. Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 27.6% in the second quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 265,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after purchasing an additional 57,422 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 8.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 1,016.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,643,000 after purchasing an additional 832,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth $529,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCOR opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -64.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $284.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.26 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,469,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,469,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $78,432.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,419 shares in the company, valued at $12,459,856.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,890 shares of company stock worth $5,947,691 over the last three months. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCOR shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

