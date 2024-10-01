Scientech Research LLC Acquires Shares of 10,061 Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Scientech Research LLC owned about 0.06% of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $81,000.

SOXS opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $144.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.77.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

