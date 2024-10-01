1,771 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Bought by Scientech Research LLC

Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,951,899,000 after purchasing an additional 170,380 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,549,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,586,000 after buying an additional 157,763 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,127,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,973,000 after acquiring an additional 45,717 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,965,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,890,000 after acquiring an additional 198,888 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,941,000 after acquiring an additional 32,591 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total value of $499,699.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,663.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 6,647 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,178,047.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 404,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,655,152.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $499,699.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,663.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,407. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.7 %

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $180.20 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.94. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.93.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

