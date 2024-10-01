Scientech Research LLC Invests $248,000 in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IESC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of IES by 4.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in IES by 90.8% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in IES by 42.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of IES during the 2nd quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IES during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,409,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get IES alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.73, for a total value of $883,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,377,347.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 50,758 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total value of $8,152,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,134,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,245,713.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.73, for a total value of $883,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,377,347.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,966 shares of company stock valued at $26,003,099 over the last ninety days. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IES Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC opened at $199.62 on Tuesday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.75 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.38.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 6.30%.

IES announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

IES Company Profile

(Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.