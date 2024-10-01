Scientech Research LLC Takes Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,442 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 20.3% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,737,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,901,000 after buying an additional 2,659,117 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Vipshop by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,911,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,670 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,394,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,198 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,483,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,487,000. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $3.43. The firm had revenue of $25.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.61 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CLSA lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.80 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.42.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Stories

