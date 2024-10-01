Scientech Research LLC Invests $257,000 in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $293,699,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.48.

NYSE GEV opened at $254.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.10. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $258.64.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. Equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

