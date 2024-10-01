MBB Public Markets I LLC Acquires Shares of 9,200 Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 88,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after buying an additional 58,752 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Jabil by 443.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 34,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Jabil by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 8,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Jabil by 308.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 140,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after buying an additional 106,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of JBL stock opened at $119.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.07. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. Jabil’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

