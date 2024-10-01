Scientech Research LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $189.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.38. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $190.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

