MBB Public Markets I LLC Purchases Shares of 45,205 Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 45,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KIM. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 203,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 298,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 979,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,864,000 after purchasing an additional 23,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 451,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 252,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Insider Activity at Kimco Realty

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,096,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Kimco Realty to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.13%.

Kimco Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.