MBB Public Markets I LLC Makes New $883,000 Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 164,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after acquiring an additional 56,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,610,287.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.70.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:LW opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.18.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

