Scientech Research LLC Invests $261,000 in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 23.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,747,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,832,000 after buying an additional 516,942 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,323,000 after purchasing an additional 240,622 shares during the period. Teca Partners LP purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth $25,893,000. Linonia Partnership LP increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,395,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,329,000 after purchasing an additional 185,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Guidewire Software by 3,308.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 189,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,666,000 after purchasing an additional 183,964 shares during the period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,539,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total transaction of $779,387.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,328,600.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,539,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,601 shares of company stock worth $8,984,892 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GWRE

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Guidewire Software stock opened at $182.94 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.15 and a 1 year high of $183.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.43 and its 200-day moving average is $134.52. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,407.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.