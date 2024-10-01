Scientech Research LLC Purchases New Shares in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 20.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 9.4% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 227,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ZETA. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Zeta Global Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ZETA opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.49.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

