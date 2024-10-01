Scientech Research LLC Sells 1,397 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Scientech Research LLC reduced its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Scientech Research LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 232.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 676,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,432,000 after purchasing an additional 472,997 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 77.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 733,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,993,000 after buying an additional 319,051 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $18,147,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 239,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,890,000 after acquiring an additional 100,526 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,129,000 after purchasing an additional 93,113 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $1,720,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,491.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $1,720,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,724,491.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,115,349. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.5 %

MTB opened at $178.12 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $180.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.98. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

