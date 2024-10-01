Scientech Research LLC Invests $353,000 in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Scientech Research LLC owned 0.27% of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAZ. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 13.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 144.9% during the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 93,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 55,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FAZ opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $23.76.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

