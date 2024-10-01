2,028 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Purchased by Scientech Research LLC

Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,028 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $532,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth $453,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 16.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 38,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1,087.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 12,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 11,349 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.20, for a total transaction of $273,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,023,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,923,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total value of $1,853,354.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,849 shares in the company, valued at $45,990,547.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.20, for a total value of $273,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,023,708 shares in the company, valued at $423,923,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,856 shares of company stock valued at $11,747,491 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Trading Down 0.7 %

PAYC stock opened at $166.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.67. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.50 and a 12 month high of $279.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.19 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.75.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

