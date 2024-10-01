Scientech Research LLC Takes Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 449.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Ryder System by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ryder System by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,214,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In related news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,773,543.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,570.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryder System Trading Up 0.2 %

Ryder System stock opened at $145.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.31 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 42.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

