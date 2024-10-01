Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock Position Decreased by Scientech Research LLC

Scientech Research LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the quarter. Scientech Research LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACLS. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.33.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $104.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.58. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.77 and a 1 year high of $170.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $256.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $669,338.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,892.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

