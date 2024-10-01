15,008 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Acquired by Scientech Research LLC

Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Annaly Capital Management

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,280,003.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $21.11.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -268.04%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

