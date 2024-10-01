Scientech Research LLC Takes Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 116.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3,885.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,428.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $2,902,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,466.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,428.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,600 shares of company stock worth $3,842,550 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WCN. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $178.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.05, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.91. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.12 and a 52 week high of $187.54.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.01%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.