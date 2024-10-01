Scientech Research LLC Buys Shares of 8,482 Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 35,069 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth about $926,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 42.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 818,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,750,000 after buying an additional 243,653 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 86.5% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 132,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 61,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 819.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 47,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 42,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $802.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.97 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MUR. Barclays dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Murphy Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.64.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

