Scientech Research LLC Makes New Investment in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,928,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LESL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $6.40 to $5.15 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.25 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.96.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

Leslie’s stock opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.17. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $8.21.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Leslie’s had a net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $569.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

