Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at about $2,814,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Moderna by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 222,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,668,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 32.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Moderna by 1.0% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 204,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Moderna from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $1,756,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,269,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,656,276.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,754. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $1,756,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,269,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,656,276.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,158 shares of company stock valued at $9,259,012. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $66.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

