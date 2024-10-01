Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 537 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SHW opened at $381.67 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $385.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $96.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.39.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

