Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $5.99 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 131,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,523,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 35.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,297,000 after acquiring an additional 18,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,438.24.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,427.13 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $802.46 and a 1 year high of $1,433.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,313.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,286.70. The company has a market capitalization of $80.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.7 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $75.00 per share. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total value of $3,724,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total value of $6,302,187.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,769,080.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total value of $3,724,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,545 shares of company stock worth $46,454,828 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Stories

