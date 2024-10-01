Dark Forest Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Match Group in the second quarter valued at $100,848,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,263,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,667 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,053,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 290.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,566,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 668.9% in the 1st quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 1,304,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,400 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Match Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Match Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Match Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $37.84 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $42.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.51 million. Match Group had a net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 467.66%. Match Group’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

