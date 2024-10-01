4,579 Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Bought by MBB Public Markets I LLC

MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 619.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $47,000.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE BURL opened at $263.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.09. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $282.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,809,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,230.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BURL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.94.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

