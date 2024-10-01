Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $175,000 Position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 936,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 33,698 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the second quarter worth $312,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 103.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2.7% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,515,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,363,000 after acquiring an additional 225,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,056.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $379.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.