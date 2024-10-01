10,699 Shares in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $162,502,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 5,840,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 89.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,017,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,278,000 after buying an additional 1,892,053 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,667,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,805,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,898,000 after buying an additional 590,299 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.51.

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 125,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $3,573,878.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,904 shares in the company, valued at $197,247.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 125,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $3,573,878.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,247.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $2,120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,566.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,176 shares of company stock worth $7,893,316. 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EWTX. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

