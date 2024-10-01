Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,152,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,835,000 after acquiring an additional 271,640 shares during the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,200,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 192,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TARS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. William Blair raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of TARS opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 7.03. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $42.50.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.10. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 180.00% and a negative return on equity of 63.99%. The company had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
