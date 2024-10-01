Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Announces Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0024 per share by the bank on Friday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.7% per year over the last three years.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of BBDO stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.14. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.88%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

