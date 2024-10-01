Dark Forest Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,975 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 137,271 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 169,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 102,361 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 347.2% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 309,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 240,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,074,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,865,000 after acquiring an additional 46,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 199,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of JWN stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.13.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JWN has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp cut shares of Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordstrom

In other news, COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,928,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

