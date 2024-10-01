MBB Public Markets I LLC Acquires New Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,653 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $645,346,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,654,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $334,403,000 after buying an additional 714,229 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439,448 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $218,494,000 after acquiring an additional 59,352 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 14.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $132,851,000 after acquiring an additional 135,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 971,327 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $133,800,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $148.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.51.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,829,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,019 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,391 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.